US Embassy partners with judiciary to boost public confidence in court system

Latest update February 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur Newas – The U.S. Embassy in Georgetown has announced a new partnership with the Judiciary of Guyana, to assist the development of an automated court case management system.
According to a media release on the embassy‘s website, the overall goal of the new project is to improve the functioning of Guyana’s judicial system. The new case management system will help Guyana’s judiciary ensure criminal cases are handled expeditiously, reduce the case backlog, and increase public trust and confidence in the justice system. Under the project, the court case management system will a utilize a shared, open-source, and cost-effective technology to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of judges and court staff by automating document production, improving processes, and facilitating data sharing.
The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs said it will support the project, and the National Center for State Courts will implement same alongside the Judiciary of Guyana.
The United States expects to invest more than USD $400,000 in the system, making it the largest new investment in a judicial sector assistance programme in Guyana in years. It is scheduled to be completed in 17 months.
