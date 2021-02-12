Woman 21, found electrocuted with live wire in hand

Latest update February 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A squatter was reportedly found on Wednesday, electrocuted in the front yard of her home at the La Retraite Squatting area, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The woman has since been identified as Yashoda Andrews, 21, popularly known by her neighbours as “Debbie”.
Andrews’ body was discovered by neighbours around 15:10 hrs lying face down, some two feet away from her house.
Investigators reported that when they arrived on the scene, they noticed that a telephone wire was lying next to the corpse. The neighbours reportedly told the investigators that they found that wire in Andrew’s hands and had removed it before they (the investigators) had arrived.
Further inspection of the scene by the crime experts revealed that the wire extended from where the body was and ran across a bridge in front of Andrew’s home. It was observed that the wire was further buried beneath the earth’s surface.
Crime scene experts observed too what appeared to be burn marks to both hands of Andrew’s body.
They then removed the corpse and took it the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was further examined by a doctor before being sent to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.
