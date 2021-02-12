Secure Innovations &Concepts Inc. fuels Feb. 28 Drag Race Championship

Kaieteur News – Local security firm, Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SI&C) has partnered in a major way with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for the first round of the National Drag Race Championship, set for the last day of this month at the South Dakota Circuit.

SI&C Inc., which is already the title sponsor of the Endurance Championship, has stepped up once again with platinum sponsorship of the quarter-mile extravaganza that’ll take place on an upgraded drag strip at the Timehri Track.

Director of SI&C Inc., Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson noted that, “We (SIC) are always interested in developing sports and sports persons. We believe that it is the way forward and it is something that we as a people should get behind. We joined up with motor racing more specifically because I have a love for it in all its forms.”

GMR&SC President, Rameez Mohamed explained that, “Sponsors like Secure Innovations and Concepts mean the world to motorsport. They come in at times when the sport needs them and really put their shoulders to the wheel and help the sport.”

The executive committee is moving apace with preparations for the highly anticipated event which has been approved by the National Covid-19 Task Force and since there has not been any drag racing since 2019, efforts are being doubled to ensure an almost perfect meet.

During a recent interview, the club noted that they are projecting as much as 100 cars at the event inclusive of Team Mohamed’s fleet of GTRs while Guyana’s lone Lamborghini and the BM Soat 2020 Turbocharged Toyota Supra are expected to do exhibition runs.

In addition, ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson revealed that Team SI&C Inc. has also acquired a Supra that he strongly believes is more than capable of winning of the Championship. Persons desirous of competing can contact the GMR&SC via their Albert Street Office or call 225 5457.

Other sponsors of the event so far include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Prem’s Electrical, KFC Guyana, E-Networks, Motor Trend Service Center, Wind Jammer International Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Trans Pacific Auto Sale, Unicom United Commodities, MMD Hollow Blocks & Pavers, KGM Security, Ready Mix Concrete, Homeline Furnishing, Imran Auto Works and West Coast Customs Washbay.