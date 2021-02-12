Pres. Ali to lead consultation on Guyana’s Draft Local Content Policy next Monday

Latest update February 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali is expected to host next Monday, a stakeholders’ consultation to discuss Guyana’s Local Content Policy and to receive feedback and comments for its finalization.
In light of this, the Ministry of Natural Resources has uploaded to its website, the initial Local Content Report drafted by the High-Level Local Content Panel established by the President upon taking Office and the draft policy which was put together internally by the Ministry of Natural Resources for public review and comments.
The event which takes place at 13:00 hrs at the Arthur Chung Confrence Centre will be livestreamed on the Ministry’s Facebook page – “Ministry of Natural Resources – Guyana” for all stakeholders and members of the public to benefit from the discussions.
Comments can be sent to [email protected] or formal submission to the Ministry of Natural Resources, 96 Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

