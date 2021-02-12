Police to take action against family which placed casket in front of station

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has stated that firm actions will be taken against the family who on Wednesday placed a casket with a corpse in front of the Sparendaam Police Station located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The corpse is that of 22-year-old, Sherwin Filley popularly known as “Red Ants”, of Plaisance, ECD. Filley was shot by police on January 29 last, while allegedly resisting arrest. Police had reported that he was wanted for robbery and three counts of assault on a 50-year-old man.

During his funeral procession, which took place on Wednesday, his grieving relatives placed his casket in front of the station in protest. The family claimed that Filley was not a wanted man, but instead, was murdered by police ranks.

GPF in its statement pointed out that it was around 14:30hrs when the relatives accompanied by Plaisance residents started to behave disorderly. GPF detailed that its ranks were abused and the smooth flow of traffic was disrupted.

Commander of the East Coast police division, Mahendra Siwnarine, said too that the protesters even damaged one of the station’s windows as they were trying to break in.

Kaieteur News had reported that as the mourners attempted to enter the station forcefully, the ranks there, armed themselves and stood guard at the door.

Relatives held some of them back, while reporters, who were on the scene, told them to desist from breaking into the station or the police will shoot.

According to GPF, its ranks showed considerable restraint in dealing with the matter.

The Force further stated that firm action will be taken against the disruptive mourners following their lawless behaviour. In fact, Commander Siwnarine added that arrests will definitely be made as he explained that charges will be instituted against them for attempting to storm the Sparendaam Police Station, damaging the building and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.