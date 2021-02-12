PM to head “One Guyana Commission”

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, disclosed during his inaugural address to the National Assembly yesterday, that the nation can look forward to the launch of a “One Guyana Commission,” a body aimed at fostering unity among the citizenry.

The Head of State announced that the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Prime Minister, Brigadier (retired), Mark Phillips will soon introduce an Act in Parliament to establish the Commission. The PM will also lead the Commission.

President Ali explained that the Commission is intended to develop practical steps to be taken to cement Guyana’s “one society,” encompassing and respecting the diversity from which “our oneness” springs.

“As the great West Indian philosopher, C.L.R. James, puts it: ‘A nation is built not on abstraction, but on tackling and solving the problems which occupy its people’,” President Ali noted.

Among the matters the Commission will address, includes, education concerning Guyana’s history; religions; how agencies would go about ensuring equal opportunities for education, employment and entrepreneurship along with the institutional strengthening of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) to make it more effective.

He relayed that the work of the Commission would be countrywide, while noting that it would listen to the free expression of all voices, concerning ways in which every Guyanese can honour their ancestral heritage.

In all this, the President said, Guyana must be guided by the wisdom of Nelson Mandela that: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

“We must move nation building from abstraction to action,” he continued “And lose, not one more moment in doing it. Let us stand up for our one nation, our one Guyana. Let us stand up for what we know in our hearts and in our minds to be right. Let us stand up for our one identity – the Guyanese identity.”