Pillow talk!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If you didn’t fall asleep yesterday listening to Prezzie, den yuh probably had an energy drink. Like de Prezzie bin trying fuh out do Fidel Castro who used to give hours-long speech.

De man repeat he self so much dat dem boys wan know whether he, heself bin fall asleep while talking. And at one stage dem boys think dat he bin delivering today’s Budget speech.

It was a historic presentation. And not only because de Speaker did feel that de Prezzie was de fuss Muslim fuh be elected as President and thus de fuss Muslim to address de parliament as President. It was historic because it was de most disconnected and disordered diatribe ever to be delivered in de parliament.

De fuss 10 minutes was nice. It helped to prepare listeners for what was NOT to come. De President talk about de nation being at de “crossroads,” but den it seems as if he forget about de crossroads.

De man even called C.L.R. James, a philosopher. C.L.R. James was a lot of things – novelist, journalist, historian, cricket writer, Marxist and Pan Africanist. He did write a novel – one of de best fiction ever written by a West Indian – which became prophetic about his own fate almost 20 years later when he was forced to live in dire poverty in Trinidad. C.L.R. James may have been farsighted, but no philosopher was he!

De Prezzie did even quote Obama and “the urgency of now.” But it was Martin Luther King who did coin de phrase “the fierce urgency of now.”

De Prezzie prepare de members of de National Assembly fuh today. If dem didn’t fall asleep yesterday, dem sure will today, when de shaart man time come fuh talk.

Talk half and walk with yuh pillows tuh parliament!