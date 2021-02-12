Man disappears in lake during swim with girlfriend

Kaieteur News – A midday swim in the Blue Lake at Kara Kara, Linden, ended in tragedy yesterday for a young couple, after one of them went under and failed to resurface.

Feared drowned is Kemo Lindo, 25, a minibus driver, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Lindo, according to police went under the water around 12:30 hrs.

Kaieteur News was told that Lindo and his girlfriend had travelled to Linden yesterday, to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

While enjoying a swim in the lake, Lindo’s girlfriend said that she suddenly heard splashing sounds behind her and saw his hand stretching out of the water. She claimed that she grabbed hold of his hands immediately, but soon felt that she was being pulled under by him and moved to free herself from his grasp. The woman quickly swam away.

Other reports reaching this media house suggest that the young lady thought her partner was playing with her and decided to let go of him.

However, while swimming away, she decided to look back. It was then she reportedly saw his hands go up in the air one more time before disappearing beneath the water.

An alarm was raised and police were summoned to the location. Lindo’s body is yet to be recovered.