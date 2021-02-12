Man accused of killing mother-in-law committed to stand trial

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old security guard was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of his mother-in-law, who was killed in May of last year.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for the murder accused, Linden Isaacs, was conducted in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Alisha George.

Magistrate George yesterday, ruled that there is sufficient evidence for a prima facie case to be made out against him.

After Isaacs declined to lead his defence, he was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Velma Pickering, 56, of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara. He is expected to go on trial on the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

On his first court appearance, Isaacs was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which alleged that on May 11, at Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, he murdered Pickering.

The 56-year-old was reportedly left for dead after a domestic squabble with her son-in-law turned violent.

It was reported that Pickering was allegedly attacked and stabbed multiple times after Isaacs accused her of trying to break up his relationship with her daughter. The woman managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard, where she collapsed.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, public spirited persons caught the security guard shortly after fleeing the scene, and he was handed over to the police. An investigation was launched and he was subsequently charged with the murder of his mother-in-law.