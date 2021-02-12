Health Ministry reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update February 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities, an 83-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 90-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). In its press release, it was stated that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. They have since been recorded as the country’s 183rd and 184th COVID-19 deaths.
The Ministry also reported 43 new cases yesterday with the case toll increased to 8,135.
Its daily dashboard update revealed that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 786 in home isolation, 37 in institutional isolation and 28 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 7,157 persons have recovered from the virus with 33 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

