50-year-old businessman drops dead at hotel

Latest update February 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A businessman, on Wednesday last, collapsed and died in a hotel on the West Coast of Demerara.
Dead is Maurice Watson, 50, of Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
A police report revealed that Watson was at the Toucan Hotel called ‘Castive’ at Meten-meer-Zorg, with his 31-year-old girlfriend of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
The report stated that around 13:45 hrs., the woman told the police that Watson started to breathe heavily during sexual intercourse. Moments later, he got up off the bed and went outside of the room, where he collapsed and stopped breathing.
The police were alerted and upon arriving at the scene, ranks conducted a search of the body. Kaieteur News understands that no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of Watson’s body. The police noted however that they discovered a blue Kamagra pill in his pocket.
Watson was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination, while the investigation into the death of Watson is ongoing.
Feb 12, 2021Kaieteur News – Local security firm, Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SI&C) has partnered in a major way with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for the first round...
Feb 12, 2021
Feb 12, 2021
Feb 12, 2021
Feb 12, 2021
Feb 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – My column of October 7, 2012, looked at the philosophical and psychological meaning of the old movie,... more
Kaieteur News – The ideological confusion in which the PPP/C finds itself is best captured by the comment that today’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]