50-year-old businessman drops dead at hotel

Feb 12, 2021

Kaieteur News – A businessman, on Wednesday last, collapsed and died in a hotel on the West Coast of Demerara.
Dead is Maurice Watson, 50, of Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
A police report revealed that Watson was at the Toucan Hotel called ‘Castive’ at Meten-meer-Zorg, with his 31-year-old girlfriend of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
The report stated that around 13:45 hrs., the woman told the police that Watson started to breathe heavily during sexual intercourse. Moments later, he got up off the bed and went outside of the room, where he collapsed and stopped breathing.
The police were alerted and upon arriving at the scene, ranks conducted a search of the body. Kaieteur News understands that no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of Watson’s body. The police noted however that they discovered a blue Kamagra pill in his pocket.
Watson was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination, while the investigation into the death of Watson is ongoing.

