‘Visitor’ arrested after attempting to rape hospital staffer

Feb 11, 2021 News

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Kaieteur News – A man, who told security officers at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) that he was a ‘visitor,’ was on Saturday arrested for attacking and attempting to sexually assault one of the staffers of the institution.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, a source from the hospital confirmed that the incident occurred.
The source told this publication that the man came into the hospital’s compound, and gave the security officers the impression that he was there to visit someone.
Upon entering, the man then made his way to the switchboard room. According to the hospital’s protocol, the room is supposed to be locked once the operators are inside. Kaieteur News understands that a female staffer had just entered the room, since she was relieving another staff from an earlier shift. While her back was turned, the man reportedly entered the room and locked the door.
It is alleged that the perpetrator was armed with a pair of scissors.
The woman reported that the man attacked her, and as he was about to sexually assault her, she screamed. A security officer, who was stationed nearby, heard the scream and decided to investigate. In so doing, he started to hit on the room’s door. After managing to get the door open, the officer alerted another security rank, who was stationed at the gate leading to the Emergency Room.
The perpetrator was apprehended and was later arrested by police.
After a statement was taken from the staffer, she was treated for injuries she sustained to her chin and arm.
According to reports, the woman was left extremely traumatized. The hospital has since granted the woman some time away from work to recover. It was also revealed that a social worker is currently attending to her to ensure she receives the support she needs. An investigation into the matter has since been launched.

