RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project for Rose Hall Town

– M and P Investments makes significant contribution

Kaieteur News – “Never in the history of Guyana, has a youth and sports organisation contributed to the developmental of their community as the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. We are passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of the people around us. Most importantly, we want our players to be agents of change and to develop a culture of paying it forward,” said RHTYSC Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu during a simple ceremony to launch a Solar Lights project for the township of Rose Hall.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who is spearheading the project, disclosed that the teams were aiming to install several solar lights around Guyana’s smallest township. The project is been organised under the club Say No to Crime programme. Naidu stated that at least thirty solar lights would be installed around the township.

The twenty years old RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO informed that the teams have observed a sudden rise of petty crime in Rose Hall and they normally occur in areas where there are no lights. The teams would purchase the solar lights and hand them over to the Town Council for installation. They would select the areas for the lights after conducting a survey.

The efforts of the ten cricket teams received a major boost when the Management of M and P Investment Company handed over funds to purchase ten of the lights. The company is currently in the process of constructing a day care center in the Area “H” Ground and readily agreed to the teams request for assistance. Owner of the company, Pierre Walcott, stated that his company strongly believes in giving back to the communities they work in and noted that he was very impressed by the work of the club.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the RHTYSC was grateful for the company’s assistance and he was confident that funds for all the solar lights would be obtained shortly. Special emphasis, he stated would be placed on the Say No to Crime programme in 2021 as the rise in criminal activities is affecting the entire township.

Captain of the Pepsi Under-19 team Jonathan Rampersaud, a former national junior player, stated that the ten cricket teams in 2021 are aiming to complete at least sixty activities under the Say No to Crime programme. They include publication of posters and stickers, donations to the police outpost, youth information booklets, law enforcement officers award ceremonies, solar lights project and television programmes.