Puri man’s shooter granted bail

Kaieteur News – The bandit, who shot and robbed a man dropping off servings of puri for his friend, was yesterday, granted $150,000 bail.

The defendant, Curtis Vasconcellos, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to answer to the charge of robbery under arms.

It is alleged that on February 2, 2021, he shot and robbed Sew Ramnanan, 54, of Lot 4 Henry Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown of $25,000 cash and a cellphone worth $110,000. The incident occurred at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Vasconcellos, who was represented by his attorney Dexter Todd, pleaded not guilty and is expected to reappear in court on February 28, 2021. His bail however came with conditions. Vasconcellos will have to report at the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday at 09:00 hrs. and cannot be seen on the road between 19:00 and 05:00 hrs.

According to Todd, his client was not arrested in relation to the robbery, but was picked up during a police raid in Agricola. He added too that Vasconcellos is also involved in another court matter for attempted murder.

Kaieteur News had reported that the police, along with the help from citizens, captured Vasconcellos.

Sew Ramnanan, who he allegedly shot and robbed, had positively identified him during an ID parade.

Ramnanan had told Kaieteur News that he was shot allegedly by Vasconcellos, in the early evening hours while exiting his car parked in front of his friend’s home along the Houston public road. He had reportedly gone there to drop off the servings of puri. However, as he was about to enter his friend’s yard, he received a phone call, which he answered. At that exact time, a man on a motorcycle rode up beside him and shot him to the leg, just above his left knee.

The man then demanded cash and Ramnanan told him that the money was in the car. Ramnanan further said that another bandit came up too and grabbed the cell phone he (Ramnanan) had in his hand. The bandits also escaped with cash from his pocket and the money he had in the car as well.

He was rescued by the friend, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he received treatment.