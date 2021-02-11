National Gymnasium being transformed into True Multi-Purpose Facility – Ramson

27 Million being expended for this phase

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Remodeling works to the outer surroundings of the National Gymnasium has been moving along having commenced in December, 2020. Some 27 million dollars is being expended in this regard, informed Honourable Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Proper facilities in the city and by extension the rest of Guyana has been a challenge for athletes and sports bodies over the years let alone, access. This is set to be a thing of the past with Ramson on behalf of the Government of Guyana on a path to empower and inspire athletes.

Adequate facilities, the Minister has indicated throughout the land is at the apex of his Ministry’s priority list and ever since his appointment, he has hit the ground running at a steady pace. A number of grounds and facilities have already received monies to boost development.

Seen as a very zealous and down to business individual, Ramson has already met with all the associations and federation heads and has laid out his plans and vision whilst also being informed by the association/federation heads of their plans; in some instances Minister Ramson has met twice with some associations/federations.

Internal works at the National Gymnasium would be done sometime in the future as the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is utilising the space to store supplies for the covid-19 Relief Assistance Programme.

As has been the case with the ongoing works at the Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue and Camp Streets in the City, monies allocated for the works at the Gymnasium would have passed through the Ministry of Public Works and subjected to the procurement process.

Works at the National Gymnasium entails the total clearing out and filling with crusher run stone, compacting and sealing with tar; refurbishing of the northern fence, removal of major debris and vegetation and removal of some structures on the premises.

Ramson posited: “The intention is to turn the gymnasium into a true multi sport facility which will lead to a hive of activities in keeping with our Ministry and the Government’s thrust of transforming the sports landscape from a facility (accessible) perspective to ensure that the youths get the necessary avenues to transform and develop their talent.”

Among the disciplines that have benefitted from uses of the Gymnasium to date are football, boxing, basketball, badminton, table tennis, windball cricket and dominoes among others. This facility has also been used to house many national teams as it is equipped with dorms.

Set to be added is the sport of tennis as Minister Ramson has promised to add four junior tennis courts that would assist the development of the youths within the environs of the facility.