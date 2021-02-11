Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

Feb 11, 2021 Sports

Minister Collin Croal (c) with Micquel Perez Chairman (left) and Sherlon Rodrigues PRO. (Credit CH&PA)

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin D. Croal was yesterday paid a courtesy call by the Chairman of the Matarkai Sports Council and the Public Relations Officer-Sherlon Rodrigues.
Officials of the Sports Council have been engaging Government Ministers over the past few days to submit proposals for sports clubs and communities across the sub-region, in Region One.
In December 2020, Minister Croal was inducted as a patron to the Sports Council and has been giving support to the council in the execution of their functions.

