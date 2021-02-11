MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 11, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin D. Croal was yesterday paid a courtesy call by the Chairman of the Matarkai Sports Council and the Public Relations Officer-Sherlon Rodrigues.
Officials of the Sports Council have been engaging Government Ministers over the past few days to submit proposals for sports clubs and communities across the sub-region, in Region One.
In December 2020, Minister Croal was inducted as a patron to the Sports Council and has been giving support to the council in the execution of their functions.
Feb 11, 2021Kaieteur News – Cost Cutters, General Marine have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4. Amardat Persaud of Cost Cutters and...
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the multi-racial facts about Joe Singh. He is East Indian and is married to an African Guyanese.... more
Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]