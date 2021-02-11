Menace gets 18 months for stealing from Nandy Park residents

Kaieteur News – A known serial robber was yesterday sentenced to 18 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing from two Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara residents’ homes.

The defendant, 46-year-old, Edward Isaacs, of Hill and School Streets, Albouystown, made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Isaacs pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that during January 2021, at Nandy Park, he entered the premise of Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall, and carted off one motorcycle valued at $600,000, gym equipments, one flat screen television, among other items.

It is also alleged that on February 2, 2021, at Nandy Park, Isaacs carted off an undisclosed number of electrical tools and appliances from Lall’s neighbour.

According to information, Isaacs was wanted in relation to a string of robberies committed in the Nandy Park housing area.

The CCTV set up at Lall’s home caught Isaacs in the act, but he managed to evade being captured then. However, after Isaacs stole the items from Lall’s neighbour, as he was proceeding to escape, other neighbours spotted him and an alarm was raised.

Though they pursued Isaacs, he managed to escape again. In the process of doing so, he also damaged the windows of a car parked near the home.

A wanted advertisement with a reward was then placed in the newspapers by affected residents’ and on Saturday last, public-spirited citizens, who saw the ad placed in the Kaieteur News daily publication, informed the residents of Isaacs’ whereabouts.

He was later captured in the Nandy Park area. Kaieteur News had reported that while in the custody of residents, the man was asked what became of the items he stole. He revealed that he had sold the motorcycle for $5,000 to “One Hand” of Albouystown, while the other items cannot be found.

Isaacs was then handed over to the police and he was subsequently charged. The residents told the court that Isaacs is a ‘menace to society’ due to the constant burglaries in the area.

As such, Principal Magistrate Latchman sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment.