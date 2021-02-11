Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man swept away by wave while repairing boat

Feb 11, 2021 News

File Photo: A section of the Belladrum foreshore back in 2015.

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old fisherman is feared drowned after a wave swept him away on Monday, while repairing a boat some three miles away from the Belladrum, West Coast Berbice, foreshore.
The missing fisherman has been identified as Lloyd John of Catherine, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
According to police, the man was swept away by the wave sometime around 06:30 hrs.
Kaieteur News was told that John and a colleague, Edmond Duke, also of Catherine, Mahaicony, were together at the time on a fishing trip. That morning, they noticed that their boat had developed a hole somewhere close to the bow. It was while John was trying to repair the hole that a wave struck the boat and swept him away towards the sea.
Police learnt that the boat started to sink, and Duke was forced to plunge over board. He somehow managed to drift west, and was rescued sometime later by some men who were passing in another boat. Attempts at that time to find John proved futile.
The following day, a search was conducted in the area and the boat and its out-board-engine were found. Up to press time, John remains missing and the search continues.

