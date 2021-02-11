Kwakwani woman is country’s 182nd COVID-19 fatality

– 51 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – An 82-year-old woman, from Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), has been recorded as the most recent COVID-19 death. Regional Health officials in Linden, Region 10, confirmed yesterday that the woman died at her home in Kwakwani, but was later administered a swab test when her body arrived in Linden.

The test later revealed a positive result for COVID-19.

As a result, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that the fatality in Region 10 has taken the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 182.

The MoH also expressed sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and said that it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support to render any assistance needed.

In the interim, the MoH recorded a total of 51 new cases of the disease. The figure has taken Guyana’s overall confirmed cases to 8,092.

According to a breakdown of the cases outlined in the MoH updated dashboard of the 51 new cases, Region Four recorded 38; Region Seven recorded three; Region Eight has one; Region 10 has five while Regions Three and Nine have two cases each.

The dashboard revealed too that there are 749 patients in home isolation, 29 in institutional isolation and eight in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital. To date, 7,124 persons have recovered.

Additionally, the MoH reminded Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (No.14), which are in effect until February 28, 2021. This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a facemask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry also warned that “If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information,” they should contact the COVID-19 hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit the Ministry’s website www.health.gov.gy.