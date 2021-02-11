Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Feb 11, 2021 News

– 1,400 frontline healthcare workers and 100 persons from CARICOM

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, receiving the vaccines.

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced the arrival of Guyana’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which comes as a donation from Barbados. In a statement, the President said that of the 3,000 doses received, 100 persons at the CARICOM Secretariat will benefit and the remaining will be given to frontline healthcare workers.
The Barbados donation came from 100,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was also Barbados’ first batch. The vaccines were given to Barbados by the Government of India and arrived in Barbados on Tuesday. “I wish to thank Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and by extension, the people of Barbados for sharing with us from their first batch of vaccines,” the President noted in his statement.
He further stated that in the coming days and weeks, Guyana would receive “various tranches of vaccines.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has stated that immunization will begin today. He told the media that the Ministry would have an exercise where persons from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Ocean View COVID-19 facility will be allowed to receive the jab. The Minister stated that it is okay if any of those persons do not wish to take the vaccine, but they are making sure the option is there.
He added that the vaccines are double-dose vaccines, so after the first dose has been administered, persons will be expected to take the second dosage four to 12 weeks after.
Guyana is already set to receive vaccines for 20 percent of the population from the COVAX facility. Out of that 20 percent, the first batch of some 3,800 doses is expected to arrive from the facility by March.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony had said that Guyana is a step closer to accessing COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX with the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the US Independent Advisory Committee. He said that once approved, Guyana would receive 104,000 vaccines through COVAX.
The country is also benefitting from a donation of 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Government of China. Vaccines will also be acquired through an agreement with the CARICOM-African Union and Guyana will be purchasing 140,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to that, the government is also in talks with Russia and India for a quota of vaccines. So far, priority has been placed on frontline workers, the elderly and persons with co-morbidities to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Anthony maintained that before anyone receives a COVID-19 vaccine; they will need to have a thorough medical check administered and the Health Ministry will be implementing follow-up care after the vaccine has been taken by a person.=

Similar Articles

Guyana OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Feb 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Cost Cutters, General Marine have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4. Amardat Persaud of Cost Cutters and...
Read More
RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project for Rose Hall Town

RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project...

Feb 11, 2021

National Gymnasium being transformed into True Multi-Purpose Facility – Ramson

National Gymnasium being transformed into True...

Feb 11, 2021

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

Feb 11, 2021

KFC drives with GMR&SC Drag Championship

KFC drives with GMR&SC Drag Championship

Feb 11, 2021

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket Nandu spearheads Demerara to 1st round win over E’bo

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket Nandu...

Feb 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Burnham meets his match!

    Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]