Grieving family takes slain bandit in casket to police station

Kaieteur News – It was a chaotic scene yesterday after grieving relatives took the corpse of a slain bandit, in a casket, and placed it in front of the Sparendaam Police Station, located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The body belonged to that of 22-year-old, Sherwin Filley popularly known as ‘Red Ants,’ of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. He was shot by police on January 29 last, while resisting arrest.

During his funeral procession yesterday, his relatives took his casket and placed in front of the police station claiming that he was not a wanted man, but instead, murdered by police ranks. They tried to break into the station but ranks there armed themselves and stood guard at the door. Relatives held some of them back, while reporters, who were on the scene, told them to desist from breaking into the station or the police will shoot.

They began cursing the officers and claimed that he was strangled before police shot him. They even showed reporters a police badge they claimed to have found in the dead man’s underwear. The name on the badge was Forde and relatives said that he was the one who might have assaulted and shot Filley.

Another relative said that police had gone to arrest him earlier that day but he ran away. That individual claimed that police returned that evening with the intention to kill him. The person even noted that even if he was wanted, police ranks could have shoot him to his hand or leg and not kill him.

The standoff between the relatives and police continued until back up arrived, removed the casket, and placed it back into a hearse, which was waiting on the opposite side of the road.

Police had reported that on January 29 around 01:50 hrs., ranks had gone to a wooden shack located on the Ogle Seawalls to arrest Filley for robbery and three counts of assault on a 50-year-old man. He reportedly locked himself inside to avoid being captured. Police then broke down the door, but he allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and attacked them. In retaliation, a rank discharged a round and Filley was struck to his eye. He collapsed and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead.