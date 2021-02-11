Govt. eyes new legislative framework to match UN SDGs

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s legislative agenda was the topic of discussion when the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, Human Rights Advisor, Tricia Teekah and Team Leader, William Evans met with the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday .

The focus of discourse was to assess Guyana’s legal framework going forward in keeping with the UN’s Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) and to identify areas where the UN can assist as it plans its agenda for the next four years.

Present at the meeting, along with the AG and the visiting Committee, was Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General Chambers, Joanna A. Bond.

During the discussion, the Attorney General, who is also Chairman of the Constitutional Reform, Parliamentary Sub-Committee in the National Assembly stated, that one of the Government’s main agenda is to build a new legislative infrastructure for the country as a foundation for the developmental trajectory upon which the nation is proceeding.

This will require a comprehensive overhaul of the existing legislative framework as well as the creation of new legislation in order to facilitate Guyana’s modernisation as well as to accommodate new and emerging developmental sectors.

As a result of the magnitude of the exercise, the Attorney General welcomed all available assistance since almost every area of endeavour in Guyana will be touched by this exercise.

Certain specific areas were identified as a commencement measure and the Attorney General invited submission of draft modern bills which may be available in the United Nations system for scrutiny with a view of implementation.

The AG indicated that in recognition of this massive legal reform agenda, the Law Reform Commission would soon be established in assisting the Government in driving this initiative.

He thanked the United Nations and its various umbrella organisations for their continued support to the Government and people of Guyana over the years.