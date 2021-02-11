Govt. eyes new legislative framework to match UN SDGs

Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s legislative agenda was the topic of discussion when the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, Human Rights Advisor, Tricia Teekah and Team Leader, William Evans met with the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday .
The focus of discourse was to assess Guyana’s legal framework going forward in keeping with the UN’s Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) and to identify areas where the UN can assist as it plans its agenda for the next four years.
Present at the meeting, along with the AG and the visiting Committee, was Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General Chambers, Joanna A. Bond.
During the discussion, the Attorney General, who is also Chairman of the Constitutional Reform, Parliamentary Sub-Committee in the National Assembly stated, that one of the Government’s main agenda is to build a new legislative infrastructure for the country as a foundation for the developmental trajectory upon which the nation is proceeding.
This will require a comprehensive overhaul of the existing legislative framework as well as the creation of new legislation in order to facilitate Guyana’s modernisation as well as to accommodate new and emerging developmental sectors.
As a result of the magnitude of the exercise, the Attorney General welcomed all available assistance since almost every area of endeavour in Guyana will be touched by this exercise.
Certain specific areas were identified as a commencement measure and the Attorney General invited submission of draft modern bills which may be available in the United Nations system for scrutiny with a view of implementation.
The AG indicated that in recognition of this massive legal reform agenda, the Law Reform Commission would soon be established in assisting the Government in driving this initiative.
He thanked the United Nations and its various umbrella organisations for their continued support to the Government and people of Guyana over the years.
Feb 11, 2021Kaieteur News – Cost Cutters, General Marine have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4. Amardat Persaud of Cost Cutters and...
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the multi-racial facts about Joe Singh. He is East Indian and is married to an African Guyanese.... more
Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]