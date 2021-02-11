Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. eyes new legislative framework to match UN SDGs

Feb 11, 2021 News

Attorney General, Anil Nandlall (second from right) flanked by representatives of the UN and the Attorney General Chambers.

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s legislative agenda was the topic of discussion when the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, Human Rights Advisor, Tricia Teekah and Team Leader, William Evans met with the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday .
The focus of discourse was to assess Guyana’s legal framework going forward in keeping with the UN’s Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) and to identify areas where the UN can assist as it plans its agenda for the next four years.
Present at the meeting, along with the AG and the visiting Committee, was Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Attorney General Chambers, Joanna A. Bond.
During the discussion, the Attorney General, who is also Chairman of the Constitutional Reform, Parliamentary Sub-Committee in the National Assembly stated, that one of the Government’s main agenda is to build a new legislative infrastructure for the country as a foundation for the developmental trajectory upon which the nation is proceeding.
This will require a comprehensive overhaul of the existing legislative framework as well as the creation of new legislation in order to facilitate Guyana’s modernisation as well as to accommodate new and emerging developmental sectors.
As a result of the magnitude of the exercise, the Attorney General welcomed all available assistance since almost every area of endeavour in Guyana will be touched by this exercise.
Certain specific areas were identified as a commencement measure and the Attorney General invited submission of draft modern bills which may be available in the United Nations system for scrutiny with a view of implementation.
The AG indicated that in recognition of this massive legal reform agenda, the Law Reform Commission would soon be established in assisting the Government in driving this initiative.
He thanked the United Nations and its various umbrella organisations for their continued support to the Government and people of Guyana over the years.

 

Similar Articles

Guyana OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Feb 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Cost Cutters, General Marine have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4. Amardat Persaud of Cost Cutters and...
Read More
RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project for Rose Hall Town

RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project...

Feb 11, 2021

National Gymnasium being transformed into True Multi-Purpose Facility – Ramson

National Gymnasium being transformed into True...

Feb 11, 2021

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

Feb 11, 2021

KFC drives with GMR&SC Drag Championship

KFC drives with GMR&SC Drag Championship

Feb 11, 2021

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket Nandu spearheads Demerara to 1st round win over E’bo

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket Nandu...

Feb 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Burnham meets his match!

    Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]