Farmer rescues chopped man found lying in trail

Feb 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – A man, who had been lying in a trail with chop wounds at Bamia, Ameila’s Ward, Linden, reportedly for hours, was yesterday rescued by a farmer.
According to police, the severely wounded man has been identified as 35-year-old Junior Lewis, popularly known as “Yankee,” of Bamia, Ameila’s Ward.
Lewis was rescued by the farmer around 09:00 hrs. The farmer, investigators reported, was walking along the Bamia trail, when he found the severely injured Lewis lying there. He immediately stopped to render assistance and summoned police, who arrived shortly after.
Ranks recalled that when they arrived, they noticed that Lewis had two gaping wounds to his left arm. He was picked up and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he received emergency treatment.
Cops later learnt that Lewis might have been lying in the trail for hours. They were told that he was attacked sometime Tuesday night by two men while walking home. The men reportedly chopped him with a cutlass and fled while he collapsed to the ground.
Up to press time, the now hospitalized man’s condition was listed as serious.

Features/Columnists

  • Burnham meets his match!

    Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old... more

