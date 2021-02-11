Deportee who claimed he bought hotel from dead owner, charged with fraud

Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A deportee, who allegedly claimed that he bought a hotel from the dead owner, was this morning placed on $30,000 bail for a fraud charge.
The man, Marlus Hendricks, 42, of Lot 2948 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
He denied the charge, which alleged that on July 17, 2020, at 46 High and Princes Streets, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged a certain document to make an agreement purporting to be signed by Antoine Charles, knowing same to be forged.
Attorney-at-law, Clevon Humphrey, is representing Hendricks. The lawyer told the court that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, is aware of two government analysts’ reports, which reportedly show the authenticity of the sale.
The lawyer then advised the prosecutor to write to the DPP to reconsider the charge.
According to information, the defendant and Charles made an agreement and $50M was paid for C-Island Hotel. However, after the agreement was made, Charles passed away and on July 2, 2020, Charles’ son said that he received a document from Hendricks and he noticed that the signature on the document was not his father’s.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Hendricks was recently arrested and subsequently charged with fraud.
Hendricks is expected to make his next court appearance on February 16, 2021.
