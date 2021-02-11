Latest update February 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De same old tune gan play tomorrow!

Feb 11, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De shaart man gan be in de limelight tomorrow. But dem boys seh dat with he, de more things change is de more it remains de same.
De man does sound like a stuck record. Once yuh hear he once, yuh nah gat fuh hear he no mo. Is de same old record he playing over and over.
Dem boys therefore expect de same old sala-wala tomorrow. Dem expect fuh hear how de economy is set fuh take-off.
Dem boys wan know if de country is an airplane. And how come dem gat so much delays in de departure time. Is years now dem boys hearing about economic take-off. By de time de economy ready fuh lift off, dem people gan done take off to another country.
Dem boys tired about hearing about small business. Dem boys wan ask de shaart man how much small business he know become a large business. How much?
Dem boys also nah wan hear about all dem projects which we bin hearing about fuh 20 years now. Dem boys grow tired hearing about road to Brazil and a deep water habour.
Dem boys nah believe Guyanese gan ever see dat in dem lifetime. Dem boys hoping dat de shaart man nah talk about dem projects because dem boys know it nat gan happen.
Dem boys nah gan hear wah dem wan hear tomorrow. Dem boys reading about de government going to court fuh reclaim land wah dem sell cheap. But dem nah going to court fuh recover de Canje and de Kaieteur blocks. Dat is what dem boys wan hear about.
But dem boys know dat with de shaart man is de same old tune gan play tomorrow. Nothing nah gan change! Not with de shaart man!
Talk half and nah fall asleep when de shaart man talking!

Similar Articles

Guyana OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Feb 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Cost Cutters, General Marine have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4. Amardat Persaud of Cost Cutters and...
Read More
RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project for Rose Hall Town

RHTYSC cricket teams launch solar lights project...

Feb 11, 2021

National Gymnasium being transformed into True Multi-Purpose Facility – Ramson

National Gymnasium being transformed into True...

Feb 11, 2021

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

MSC pays courtesy call to Minister Croal

Feb 11, 2021

KFC drives with GMR&SC Drag Championship

KFC drives with GMR&SC Drag Championship

Feb 11, 2021

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket Nandu spearheads Demerara to 1st round win over E’bo

GCB/Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County cricket Nandu...

Feb 11, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Burnham meets his match!

    Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]