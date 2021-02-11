De same old tune gan play tomorrow!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De shaart man gan be in de limelight tomorrow. But dem boys seh dat with he, de more things change is de more it remains de same.

De man does sound like a stuck record. Once yuh hear he once, yuh nah gat fuh hear he no mo. Is de same old record he playing over and over.

Dem boys therefore expect de same old sala-wala tomorrow. Dem expect fuh hear how de economy is set fuh take-off.

Dem boys wan know if de country is an airplane. And how come dem gat so much delays in de departure time. Is years now dem boys hearing about economic take-off. By de time de economy ready fuh lift off, dem people gan done take off to another country.

Dem boys tired about hearing about small business. Dem boys wan ask de shaart man how much small business he know become a large business. How much?

Dem boys also nah wan hear about all dem projects which we bin hearing about fuh 20 years now. Dem boys grow tired hearing about road to Brazil and a deep water habour.

Dem boys nah believe Guyanese gan ever see dat in dem lifetime. Dem boys hoping dat de shaart man nah talk about dem projects because dem boys know it nat gan happen.

Dem boys nah gan hear wah dem wan hear tomorrow. Dem boys reading about de government going to court fuh reclaim land wah dem sell cheap. But dem nah going to court fuh recover de Canje and de Kaieteur blocks. Dat is what dem boys wan hear about.

But dem boys know dat with de shaart man is de same old tune gan play tomorrow. Nothing nah gan change! Not with de shaart man!

Talk half and nah fall asleep when de shaart man talking!