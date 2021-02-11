Cost Cutters, General Marine back Speaker’s Cup

Kaieteur News – Cost Cutters, General Marine have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4.

Amardat Persaud of Cost Cutters and Rahaman Khan of General Marine both presented cheques to President of the ECC Manzoor Nadir recently.

The both wished the teams well while Nadir expressed gratitude for their support.

The tournament, which will be contested in the over 45 and over 50 segments, has attracted 16 teams including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up of both categories, while the man-of-the-match in each game as well as the player-of-the tournament will be rewarded.

The final will be played at Everest CC and will conclude with a bar-be-cue and lime as part of the club’s fund-raising efforts and all of the established COVID-19 protocols will apply.