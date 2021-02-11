Burnham meets his match!

Kaieteur News – And everyone thought that the former Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, was a cunning old fox. Wrong! The PPP regime is making him look like a boy scout. They are outfoxing him with their conniving ways!

Burnham had a way of manipulating people, including the former General Secretary of the PPP, Cheddi Jagan. For 20 years, he had Cheddi on a leash.

Cheddi languished in the political wilderness for 20 years, as Burnham played trick after trick on him.

Burnham was also successful in luring many of Cheddi’s top lieutenants away from that party and into his camp. One of Cheddi’s deputies left him and became a leading light within the PNC. Burnham had Cheddi’s number and dialled it regularly, outwitting his political rivals with his cunning and often devious trickery.

He even got the better of the WPA, being successful in planting agents within their party and having someone win the confidence of Rodney. After Rodney’s death, Burnham outwitted the remnants of the party so much so that even though the WPA considered Burnham illegitimate, their leaders turned up at his funeral to show their regards.

Burnham was cunning and conniving to the end. Even when he died, he had people fooled. Many thought that he was under anaesthesia, not realizing that he had passed to the Great Beyond, while many were waiting for him to come out of his surgery.

And when the Guyanese people thought they could bury him, the man was dug up, flown to Russia and brought back as a preserved mummy.

Burnham was as astute as they claim, but in the present PPP administration, he has met his match. He was no class for these guys. They have made him look like an apprentice.

The PPP have made rings around the PNC/R. The PPP has neutralized the PNC/R. The same PPP government once came under pressure from a certain Trade Union. That Trade Union now can hardly mount a serious challenge on behalf of its workers who are forced to accept what is thrown at them.

The trade union movement once considered itself a force. Today they are still barking. But they have no bite at all, none.

The PPP government has out-manoeuvred and outfoxed its political rivals. It has cast a web around some of the senior operatives of the main opposition party, so much so that the party has to begin to investigate its own comrades’ links with the PPP. The success of the no-confidence motion came as a surprise to the PNC/R. But it should have expected that the PPP/C would have penetrated the APNU+AFC.

The full list of those persons who have been caught up in the PPP’s connivance is not yet known. But it is clear that quite a few have fallen victim to the government’s trickery.

The art of trickery also made friends and cronies of the PPP/C stinking rich. And so incompetent were its investigations that the Coalition was unable to obtain a single conviction.

The Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks are going to make some persons connected with the PPP/C among the richest in the world. Word has been received by this newspaper as to who is attempting to buy major stocks in the United States.

Guyana may have some of the richest persons in the Caribbean. And these persons are rich without even having a background in business or any investments in oil, gold or silver.

Burnham thought that he was the consummate politician. But he has met his match within the PPP. There are persons in there who would make Burnham look like an apprentice.

These individuals are as cunning as they come and they have the financial backing to go with their schemes. To speak about the day when corruption will be wiped out in Guyana is to speak in the future impossible tense.

Step aside Forbes! Make way for the new carpetbaggers!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)