Barbados lockdown further delays CSEC, CAPE results

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) review of the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) has been delayed due to a lockdown in Barbados, where the headquarters is located.

This was revealed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, during a virtual press conference yesterday.

It was stated, that 1,258 requests for reviews were submitted to CXC by some 500 CSEC students in Guyana and of those students, 128 students are still waiting for their reviews to be processed. Grade changes were given to 456 reviews, while 674 grades remain the same.

“You would think in ordinary circumstances they would have taken just a few weeks to finish the four percent outstanding and to give us our entire 100 percent result. They are affected by the lockdown that is happening there and it is not something we can be unsympathetic to. The world is in this pandemic right now, so that is what is being uncertain, so I can’t say when and they can’t say when they are going to finish,” the Education Minister lamented.

She further stated that a check of the pending reviews showed that several candidates could receive review changes that may likely affect the list of candidates with the highest number of grade ones.

The Ministry of Education had noted earlier in the week that it would be premature to announce the top performers since Guyana does not administer the exams. Since CXC is the one that does so, it was noted that announcing the top performers without the full review being complete might be reckless.

The Minister also highlighted that many students would need their certificates from CXC to pursue their tertiary studies both locally and internationally, thus the delay “has really affected persons mentally.”

CXC has since stated that their review of results for Guyana is 90 percent completed, according to Manickchand.