Three Guyanese missing after using Suriname backtrack crossing

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force, together with the National Coast Guard and relatives, are on a search and rescue operation for three persons who were left abandoned by a boat captain on a sandbank surrounded by water in the Corentyne River. The missing persons have been identified as Sherida Hussein, 48, of 274 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Babuni Harrier called “Dorris,” 75, a pensioner, of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice and Alwin Joseph, of No.65 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on the information provided to this publication by the police, a report was made by 17-year-old Joshua Samaroo, son of Hussein, at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Berbice, on Tuesday around 02:00 hrs., stating that he received a cellphone call from his mother telling him that she was dropped off on a beach area and that the water was at her waist level and it was dark. He told the police that efforts to call her back after the phone went off proved futile. Two other persons were subsequently found to also be missing. The Coast Guard was subsequently contacted, the police said and a patrol vehicle was “activated from New Amsterdam to No. 61 along the Corentyne River.” The police said a boat and engine was put into action from Springlands, with members of the Guyana Police Force and relatives who made checks along the Corentyne River coastland, and a mobile unit patrolled the vicinity of No. 61 to Moleson Creek in an effort to locate the missing persons. Police late yesterday afternoon said that searches were done between No.78 and No.61 to find those missing, but they turned up empty-handed as relatives still clung to hope that the missing trio might be alive.

Nadira Valdez, granddaughter of the missing pensioner, disclosed that she received a call from her brother that her grandmother who had left for Suriname in December 2020, was returning back to Guyana Tuesday night. She said they told her that “granny coming over with a boat and they tell me to wait here for granny.” She said not long after she got a call from her mother saying that “granny dead.” She added a relative went to the No. 63 Beach and they were informed that relatives for the other missing persons were already at the beach searching and they did not find anyone.

According to Valdez, they do not know who is the boat captain since her grandmother never travelled with him before but all “we know is that a boat bring three of them including my grandmother and drop her off they say at the beach and then they say they leave them somewhere that surrounded by water and that was the last we heard.”

Valdez said her grandmother was eager to return home and so she decided to take the boat that was travelling in the night. Valdez said she was not too happy about that and told her aunts in Suriname not to allow her to travel in the night but “she still came, nobody knew she was coming.”

The search continues for the missing persons.