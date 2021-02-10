Three brothers charged with murder of Belle West man

…victim was stabbed 17 times – PM



Kaieteur News – Three brothers are in custody for the murder of 20-year-old Belle West resident, Emmanuel Solomon and are expected to be charged with the capital offence of murder after the post mortem examination revealed that the deceased was stabbed a total of 17 times.

The suspects are aged 26, 23 and the other below 18 years.

State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that the cause of death was due to a fatal stab wound to the heart.

After the examination, family members revealed to Kaieteur News that Solomon sustained among other injuries four stab wounds to the region of his heart, two to the left lung, one in the neck and two in his back.

Kaieteur News had reported that Solomon was stabbed to death by the three suspects on Saturday last in front of his 317 Belle West, West Bank Demerara home allegedly because of an eight-month old grievance over a football game.

According to police reports, Solomon was attacked by the three suspects over an alleged misunderstanding over a football game that occurred some eight months ago.

Solomon’s mother and sister witnessed the incident. According to the distraught woman, her son was sitting in front of their home when he was approached by the three brothers and an unidentified female. The woman recounted that the men dismounted their bikes and rushed to her son and immediately starting stabbing him with what appeared to be a pair of scissors.

In efforts to escape the blows, Solomon reportedly ran into his neighbor’s home and jumped out a nearby window with the men in hot pursuit. The woman stated that her son fell into a hole in the yard and the suspects used it as an opportunity to restrain him.

“When he fall into the hole, they ran behind him and one of the brothers held him down while the big one continued stabbing him and the other brother was lashing him with a piece of wood. The woman that was with them stand up behind screaming ‘stab he, stab he’ and he barely managed to push them off and jump over the fence into our yard,” she continued.

The woman added that the suspects ran after her son and even after he retreated into his house, the suspects rushed to her and her daughter as they quickly tried to lock the doors.

“They rushed to me and my daughter and I told Manny to hurry and bolt the door. After the door lock, they started pelting the windows to get to him inside. He skin was full of mud and blood. The last thing he asked me was for a cup of water before he collapsed in the kitchen,” the woman said.

While the suspects escaped, neighbours who heard their screams emerged from their homes and managed to transport Solomon to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical treatment but by that time, it was too late.

The suspects however, gave a different recap of what happened that day.

According to sources, Solomon had an issue with the youngest of the brother and though they would see each other frequently, they each kept to themselves.

However, that Saturday, the suspect alleged that Solomon saw him and attacked him with a piece of wood, causing his face to bleed.

He reportedly told officers that he ventured home to complain to his older brother but whilst on the way, he met up with his other brother who enquired of his injury.

At that time, the two made their way back to Solomon’s residence and it was alleged that Solomon attacked him with a weapon again causing him to sustain another injury to his leg.

The two then fell into a nearby trench and it was said that the younger suspect managed to restrain Solomon’s hand holding the alleged weapon and twisted it, causing him to receive an injury.

The suspect told investigators that he got up immediately after and left for home with his other brother who showed up.

That brother, the 26-year-old suspect, reportedly told investigators that he was at home when he was informed that his brother was fighting. Upon arrival, he said, he saw his brother’s entire body covered with mud and he attempted to speak to Solomon’s relatives in attempts to quell the situation.

But he said that they were “driving fear” into him so he turned and took his brother home to calm down.

On the journey home, the suspect relayed that his younger brother informed him that he believed Solomon got wounded when he turned his hand.

They were then turned over to the police by their mother.

Investigations are continuing.