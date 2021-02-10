Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sophia man stabbed to death during attack

Feb 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Sophia man was on Monday attacked and stabbed to death at his home. Dead is Kevin Smith of C- Field Reserve Damn, Sophia.
According to police reports, Smith was stabbed multiple times by a 22-year old male at around 18:30hrs.
Investigators reported that the suspect entered the Smith’s premises and attacked him. Smith reportedly put up a fight and there was a brief scuffle between the two.
The suspect however, pulled out a knife and stabbed Smith five times – three times to his chest, once to his abdomen and another just above his left knee – before running away.
Smith collapsed and police ranks were summoned to the scene. Smith was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are currently hunting his attacker.

