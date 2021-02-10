Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Feb 10, 2021 Sports

CEO of Raj Ace Auto Rajesh Singh (left) presents the cheque to ECC President Manzoor Nadir.

Kaieteur News – Raj Ace Auto of 12 First and Light Street, Alberttown has supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4.
CEO of Raj Ace Auto Rajesh Singh presented a cheque to President of the ECC Manzoor Nadir following the launch of the tournament on Friday last. The tournament, which will be contested in the over 45 and over 50 segments, has attracted 16 teams including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up of both categories, while the man-of-the-match in each game as well as the player-of-the tournament will be rewarded.
The final will be played at Everest CC and will conclude with a bar-be-cue and lime as part of the club’s fund-raising efforts and all of the established COVID-19 protocols will apply.
Umpires for the tournament will be provided by the Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

 

Features/Columnists

  • GUYANA IS DISORDERED

    Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more

