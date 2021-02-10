Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – Raj Ace Auto of 12 First and Light Street, Alberttown has supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4.

CEO of Raj Ace Auto Rajesh Singh presented a cheque to President of the ECC Manzoor Nadir following the launch of the tournament on Friday last. The tournament, which will be contested in the over 45 and over 50 segments, has attracted 16 teams including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up of both categories, while the man-of-the-match in each game as well as the player-of-the tournament will be rewarded.

The final will be played at Everest CC and will conclude with a bar-be-cue and lime as part of the club’s fund-raising efforts and all of the established COVID-19 protocols will apply.

Umpires for the tournament will be provided by the Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.