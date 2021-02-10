Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Raj Ace Auto of 12 First and Light Street, Alberttown has supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s International Softball Cup which is set for April 2-4.
CEO of Raj Ace Auto Rajesh Singh presented a cheque to President of the ECC Manzoor Nadir following the launch of the tournament on Friday last. The tournament, which will be contested in the over 45 and over 50 segments, has attracted 16 teams including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up of both categories, while the man-of-the-match in each game as well as the player-of-the tournament will be rewarded.
The final will be played at Everest CC and will conclude with a bar-be-cue and lime as part of the club’s fund-raising efforts and all of the established COVID-19 protocols will apply.
Umpires for the tournament will be provided by the Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.
Feb 10, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars began their Regional Super50 campaign by beating runners-up Barbados Pride by 56 runs on the D/L/S method on Monday night in Antigua in the second...
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – It would be interesting to read or hear if the two AFC bigwigs – David Patterson and Dr. Vincent... more
Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]