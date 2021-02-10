No joking matter!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Uncle Moses bin talk ole time story about Burnham. He tell a true story about Burnham and Boysie Ramkarran. Boysie was long considered de man next in line after Cheddi in de PPP. Boysie also was known to be very witty and wan expert at ‘shotting’ back at people wah tantalize he.

Burnham used to like heckle de PPP side. One day he tun to Boysie and seh, “Boysie, I know more jokes than you!”

Boysie tun to him and seh, “Yes, I agree.” And pointing in de direction of Burnham Ministers in de front benches, he added, “Because it is you who appointed all of them!”

Sometimes jokes however does tun real. Dem used to have a running joke about Burnham. De joke stemmed from a gift of three horses which people seh Burnham get when he went on a trip to de United Kingdom after he tun Prime Minister.

When he later travel to de United States, people seh dat de den President, Lyndon Johnson, presented him with a saddle, and de joke was dat Burnham was told to go and ride de Guyanese people. Both countries of course de know Burnham had a weakness for de horseback riding.

De joke about Burnham and horseback riding tun a painful reality when Forbes Burnham devastated de economy of he own country, and left people, who use to enjoy a comfortable living, in dire deprivation while he went off on overseas trips with plane loads of officials.

Talk half and nah mek joke about certain things.