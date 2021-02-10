No joking matter!

Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Uncle Moses bin talk ole time story about Burnham. He tell a true story about Burnham and Boysie Ramkarran. Boysie was long considered de man next in line after Cheddi in de PPP. Boysie also was known to be very witty and wan expert at ‘shotting’ back at people wah tantalize he.
Burnham used to like heckle de PPP side. One day he tun to Boysie and seh, “Boysie, I know more jokes than you!”
Boysie tun to him and seh, “Yes, I agree.” And pointing in de direction of Burnham Ministers in de front benches, he added, “Because it is you who appointed all of them!”
Sometimes jokes however does tun real. Dem used to have a running joke about Burnham. De joke stemmed from a gift of three horses which people seh Burnham get when he went on a trip to de United Kingdom after he tun Prime Minister.
When he later travel to de United States, people seh dat de den President, Lyndon Johnson, presented him with a saddle, and de joke was dat Burnham was told to go and ride de Guyanese people. Both countries of course de know Burnham had a weakness for de horseback riding.
De joke about Burnham and horseback riding tun a painful reality when Forbes Burnham devastated de economy of he own country, and left people, who use to enjoy a comfortable living, in dire deprivation while he went off on overseas trips with plane loads of officials.
Talk half and nah mek joke about certain things.
Feb 10, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars began their Regional Super50 campaign by beating runners-up Barbados Pride by 56 runs on the D/L/S method on Monday night in Antigua in the second...
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – It would be interesting to read or hear if the two AFC bigwigs – David Patterson and Dr. Vincent... more
Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]