Man critical after being stabbed by wife

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver, 67, is currently an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital after he stabbed by his wife, 43, on Monday.

The taxi driver, Collin Heyliger, of Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six, was stabbed in the early morning hours at his home.

Investigators reported that his stabbing stemmed from an argument between him and his wife that morning. According to what Kaieteur News was told, the couple was experiencing domestic problems for some time now, which likely got out of control on Monday.

Neighbours recalled hearing the couple arguing loudly when all of a sudden they saw Heyliger running out of his house bleeding and grabbing his abdomen. He reportedly ran into one of his neighbours’ house, where he was rescued and taken to hospital. Doctors there admitted him and labelled him critical. Kaieteur News was told that the injury he received is quite severe.

His wife was later arrested by police and taken into custody. The woman reportedly told police that she had a mental breakdown during the argument.

Sources also told this paper that while in the lockups the woman began to behave strangely. She started to bang her head against the walls and said things that really did not make any sense.

Noting this strange behaviour, Berbice cops took her to the National Psychiatric Hospital in Berbice, where she was admitted and placed under observation.