Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March

Kaieteur News – The Strathavon All Stars Sports Club of Mahaica has teamed up with WeCare Community Services to hold the first “Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup” for teams in the Mahaica area and the wider regions. The knockout competition is set for Sunday 7th March 2020 at the Strathavon Sports Club Ground from 09:00hrs.

The aim of the competition is to get local cricketers and young people returning to sports after almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the organisers the event will see more development being done at the club and youths will get more involved in positive things and be a part of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the organisers, over $200,000 in cash and trophies will be up for grabs and interested teams can contact the competition coordinators Mr. Gobindram Hemraj (Randy) on 643-3319 or Mr. Jermaine Persaud on 644-8172 for registration. According to the organisers a limited number of teams will be accepted to take part in this the first Mahaica Softball Cup.

Already on board with sponsorship for the event is Viscom and Shiwnauth General Store, while several other local businesses within the area have indicated their willingness to support the competition.

The competition will be played under strict COVID-19 guidelines.