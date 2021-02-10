Labourer remanded for taxi driver’s execution at party

Kaieteur News – A labourer was yesterday remanded to prison for the taxi driver who was executed at a birthday party last week.

The defendant, Leroy Jones, 24, made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on February 2, 2021, at North-East La Penitence, Georgetown, he murdered 29-year-old Osafo Pollard, of West La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to a police report, Pollard was reportedly shot around 22:30 hrs on the day in question. It was reported that during the party, there was a loud explosion and persons at the party began to scatter.

Moments after the explosion, persons saw Pollard lying on the ground and bleeding from a wound to the head. He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was seen by a doctor and his condition was listed as critical. Around 00:20hrs the following day, Pollard succumbed while receiving treatment.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched; Jones was arrested and subsequently charged.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Jones to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 2, 2021.