Haslington man found guilty of brother-in-law’s murder

Kaieteur News – Les Charles Critchlow, the murder accused who changed his plea twice at a previous trial has been found guilty of stabbing his brother-in-law to death.

Critchlow stood trial for the murder before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court and was found guilty by a unanimous verdict delivered by a mixed twelve-member jury.

His case has been adjourned to March 4, 2021 to facilitate a probation report before a sentence is imposed.

During the trial, Critchlow was represented by Attorney-at-law Racheal Bakker, while the indictment was presented by State prosecutors Tiffani Lyken and Nafeeza Baig.According to the indictment, Critchlow stabbed his brother-in-law Terence Adams, called “Uncle Terry” or “Sleepy” several times on May 12, 2016, following a heated disagreement.

Critchlow was reportedly outraged after Adams made remarks about him being unemployed.

During an argument at their Haslington home, the victim allegedly told the Critchlow, “You don’t even wuk no more, and can’t maintain my sister.” This is said to have angered Critchlow who grabbed a long knife and trailed his brother-in-law from the house to a nearby shop where the incident occurred.

Police reports indicated that Adams, 56, of North Haslington was later found around 20:15 hours on that day on the roadway in the village with stab wounds about his body.

A medical examination revealed that Adams had been stabbed to the left and right side chest, and his neck was partially slashed. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the trial before Justice Singh, witnesses had revealed seeing Critchlow grabbed a long reddish handled knife purported to be the murder weapon before leaving the house.

Relatives of the deceased also reported that a van load of policemen came to their home to inform them that Terry was stabbed to death.