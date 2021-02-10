Haniff and Chan cop Panko Steel Fabrication golf title

Kaieteur News – Richard Haniff and Wayne Chan emerged champions of the Panko Steel Fabrication pairs’ golf tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Lusignan Golf Course. Haniff and Chan turned in a score of 25 to edge Vijay Deo and Hardeo Ganpat with 26.

Following are the full results; 1st place – Richard Haniff + Wayne Chan -25; 2nd place – Vijay Deo +Hardeo Ganpat -26; 3rd place – Mike Guyadin +Dino Bissessar -26; 4th place – Ayube Subhan +Bholaram Deo -27; 5th place – Mahen Harry + Rakesh Harry – 27.

Azurdeen Shaw and Avinash Persaud grabbed the lowest gross with 31, while Haniff took the Nearest to the Pin title. The tournament saw a turnout of 54 players.

Lusignan Golf Club graciously thanked Panko Steel Fabrication for their contribution to the development of golf in Guyana.