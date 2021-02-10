Haniff and Chan cop Panko Steel Fabrication golf title

Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Richard Haniff and Wayne Chan emerged champions of the Panko Steel Fabrication pairs’ golf tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Lusignan Golf Course. Haniff and Chan turned in a score of 25 to edge Vijay Deo and Hardeo Ganpat with 26.
Following are the full results; 1st place – Richard Haniff + Wayne Chan -25; 2nd place – Vijay Deo +Hardeo Ganpat -26; 3rd place – Mike Guyadin +Dino Bissessar -26; 4th place – Ayube Subhan +Bholaram Deo -27; 5th place – Mahen Harry + Rakesh Harry – 27.
Azurdeen Shaw and Avinash Persaud grabbed the lowest gross with 31, while Haniff took the Nearest to the Pin title. The tournament saw a turnout of 54 players.
Lusignan Golf Club graciously thanked Panko Steel Fabrication for their contribution to the development of golf in Guyana.
Feb 10, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars began their Regional Super50 campaign by beating runners-up Barbados Pride by 56 runs on the D/L/S method on Monday night in Antigua in the second...
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – It would be interesting to read or hear if the two AFC bigwigs – David Patterson and Dr. Vincent... more
Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]