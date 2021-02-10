Ganja, firearm, motorcycles, other items seized during police exercise

Kaieteur News – A quantity of suspected cannabis, a firearm, two motorcycles and several other items were yesterday seized by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to a police report, between 04:30hrs and 08:00hrs, the ranks carried out two cordon and search exercise at Plum Park, Sophia and Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

During the search, a total of 848 grams of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, a .38 special revolver, two XR and two Honjue motorcycles. The police also discovered, one 65” TCL television, $395,000 cash, a quantity of gold jewellery, two laptops, one pressure washer, one weeding machine, one motorcycle number plate and a JPS1 trade plate.

According to the police, the items that were found are suspected to be unlawfully obtained. The items were seized and lodged and several persons were arrested and placed in custody pending investigation.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain was among 23 persons who were arrested during several cordon and search exercises that were carried out by the police.

According to a police report, a group of patrolling ranks conducted the exercises at the seawall (between Camp Street and the Round About), in the areas of Kitty, Alberttown and Plum Park/Mercy Wing.

The report stated that several motorists, pedestrians and bars were searched during which 67 motorcycles including XR, Trip and CG models; 11 bicycles, two laptops and a mixer were lodged. The report also stated that the 23 persons who are in custody are for offences ranging from robbery under arms, breach of COVID-19 restrictions, assaulting a peace officer, among other offences.