“Eye-pass” to the highest

Exxon “eyes pass we”! They have little respect or regard for our people.
Kaieteur News Yet, the company has the temerity to claim that it is working in the best interest of us. They want us to accept that they are only continuing production because of their concern for us in light of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This fake concern for us is part of Exxon’s justification for the ongoing and uncontrolled damage to our environment as a result of the company’s flaring. It is a lame excuse.
Exxon is not doing us any favours. The company is acting on its own greed and in its own interest. It needs Guyana to restore its profitability. This concern for our well-being is contrived. Exxon is treating us as fools and dunderheads.
Exxon has NOT suddenly developed a conscience. It can hardly claim to care about the welfare of Guyanese while it continues to poison the air, which we breathe with its flaring of natural gas. But Exxon can dare attempt such an insult on our collective intelligence because our leaders have allowed this. Our leaders are conniving with the oil companies to plunder our resources. And all the while, they are joining with them to make us feel that the oil companies care for us.
Feb 10, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
