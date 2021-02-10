Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charles leads E’BO U19 to victory over Bacchus Bulls

Feb 10, 2021 Sports

Sheldon Charles

Kaieteur News – Sheldon Charles struck a fine half century as Essequibo U19 defeated Bacchus Bulls in a 30-over fixture played recently at Imam Bacchus ground.
Charles slammed eight fours in a top score of 52, while Lance Roberts made 21, Ameer Singh 18 and Aryan Persaud 15. Raj Ramballi took 2-31 and Punraj Singh 1-12.
Bacchus Bulls responded with 116-9. Wayne Osborne scored 46 with five fours and one six, while Pamesh Parsotam made 38 which contained seven fours.
Jarred Allicock took 3-11 and Wazim Mohamed 2-26.

Similar Articles

Guyana OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

My batting is important to the team says Shepherd ‘We would have loved the batters to bat through the innings’- Shiv

My batting is important to the team says Shepherd ‘We would have...

Feb 10, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars began their Regional Super50 campaign by beating runners-up Barbados Pride by 56 runs on the D/L/S method on Monday night in Antigua in the second...
Read More
Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March

Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March

Feb 10, 2021

Haniff and Chan cop Panko Steel Fabrication golf title

Haniff and Chan cop Panko Steel Fabrication golf...

Feb 10, 2021

GFF and UEFA kick off journey to Guyana’s first Professional League

GFF and UEFA kick off journey to Guyana’s first...

Feb 10, 2021

Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Feb 10, 2021

Charles leads E’BO U19 to victory over Bacchus Bulls

Charles leads E’BO U19 to victory over Bacchus...

Feb 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GUYANA IS DISORDERED

    Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]