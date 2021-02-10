Charles leads E’BO U19 to victory over Bacchus Bulls

Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Sheldon Charles struck a fine half century as Essequibo U19 defeated Bacchus Bulls in a 30-over fixture played recently at Imam Bacchus ground.
Charles slammed eight fours in a top score of 52, while Lance Roberts made 21, Ameer Singh 18 and Aryan Persaud 15. Raj Ramballi took 2-31 and Punraj Singh 1-12.
Bacchus Bulls responded with 116-9. Wayne Osborne scored 46 with five fours and one six, while Pamesh Parsotam made 38 which contained seven fours.
Jarred Allicock took 3-11 and Wazim Mohamed 2-26.
