CG Insurance Super50 Cup radio coverage ‘scores’ across ten stations

Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News ST JOHN’S, Antigua — The excitement of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup is being heard all across the West Indies, as a network of radio stations across the region have started to broadcast the LIVE ball-by-ball coverage, thanks to CWI’s new and expanded radio commentary partnership with Vibes Radio, Dominica.
The radio coverage commenced on Sunday as ten (10) stations from Jamaica to Guyana — including for the first time in many years the British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands — carried the calls and analysis of the opening match and Windward Islands Volcanoes victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Commentary continued on Monday with the second contest as Guyana Jaguars beat Barbados Pride. The broadcast will run for all matches throughout the tournament and climax with the grand final on Saturday, February 27.
As a result of the partnership, Vibes Radio will provide digital live radio commentary to fans in the Caribbean and around the world via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and the http://www.windiescricket.com website.
Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “We are delighted to see ten leading radio stations across the region partnering with CWI and Vibes Radio for the 2020-21 CG Insurance Super50 Cup. This significantly increases the opportunity for fans to access live commentary and be closer to their favorite players and teams. The commentary worked very smoothly and we’re looking forward to each of the remaining 17 games, including the semi-finals and final, being available.”
The expanded list of partner radio stations are: Vibes Radio (Dominica), Caribbean Broadcast Network — The Caribbean Superstation 90.9FM (BVI and USVI), GBN (Grenada), Real FM (Grenada), CBC (Barbados), VOB (Barbados), KLAS FM (Jamaica), NCN (Guyana), ABS (Antigua) and The Wave (St Lucia)
Match Schedule:
WED, Feb 10 Leewards Hurricanes v Barbados Pride CCG
THU, Feb 11 Jamaica Scorpions v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force SVRS
FRI, Feb 12 Leewards Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguars CCG
SAT, Feb 13 Windwards Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force CCG
SUN, Feb 14 Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars CCG
MON, Feb 15 Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride SVRS
TUE, Feb 16 Windwards Volcanoes v Jamaica Scorpions CCG
WED, Feb 17 Leewards Hurricanes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force CCG
THU, Feb 18 Windwards Volcanoes v Barbados Pride SVRS
FRI, Feb 19 Leewards Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions SVRS
SAT, Feb 20 Guyana Jaguars v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force CCG
SUN, Feb 21 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions CCG
MON, Feb 22 Windwards Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars SVRS
WED, Feb 24 SEMI-FINAL 1 CCG
THU, Feb 25 SEMI-FINAL 2 CCG
FRI, Feb 26 Fifth placed v Sixth placed SVRS
SAT, Feb 27 FINAL CCG
Feb 10, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars began their Regional Super50 campaign by beating runners-up Barbados Pride by 56 runs on the D/L/S method on Monday night in Antigua in the second...
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – It would be interesting to read or hear if the two AFC bigwigs – David Patterson and Dr. Vincent... more
Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]