Latest update February 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CG Insurance Super50 Cup radio coverage ‘scores’ across ten stations

Feb 10, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News ST JOHN’S, Antigua — The excitement of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup is being heard all across the West Indies, as a network of radio stations across the region have started to broadcast the LIVE ball-by-ball coverage, thanks to CWI’s new and expanded radio commentary partnership with Vibes Radio, Dominica.
The radio coverage commenced on Sunday as ten (10) stations from Jamaica to Guyana — including for the first time in many years the British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands — carried the calls and analysis of the opening match and Windward Islands Volcanoes victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Commentary continued on Monday with the second contest as Guyana Jaguars beat Barbados Pride. The broadcast will run for all matches throughout the tournament and climax with the grand final on Saturday, February 27.
As a result of the partnership, Vibes Radio will provide digital live radio commentary to fans in the Caribbean and around the world via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and the http://www.windiescricket.com website.
Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “We are delighted to see ten leading radio stations across the region partnering with CWI and Vibes Radio for the 2020-21 CG Insurance Super50 Cup. This significantly increases the opportunity for fans to access live commentary and be closer to their favorite players and teams. The commentary worked very smoothly and we’re looking forward to each of the remaining 17 games, including the semi-finals and final, being available.”
The expanded list of partner radio stations are: Vibes Radio (Dominica), Caribbean Broadcast Network — The Caribbean Superstation 90.9FM (BVI and USVI), GBN (Grenada), Real FM (Grenada), CBC (Barbados), VOB (Barbados), KLAS FM (Jamaica), NCN (Guyana), ABS (Antigua) and The Wave (St Lucia)
Match Schedule:
WED, Feb 10 Leewards Hurricanes v Barbados Pride CCG
THU, Feb 11 Jamaica Scorpions v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force SVRS
FRI, Feb 12 Leewards Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguars CCG
SAT, Feb 13 Windwards Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force CCG
SUN, Feb 14 Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars CCG
MON, Feb 15 Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride SVRS
TUE, Feb 16 Windwards Volcanoes v Jamaica Scorpions CCG
WED, Feb 17 Leewards Hurricanes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force CCG
THU, Feb 18 Windwards Volcanoes v Barbados Pride SVRS
FRI, Feb 19 Leewards Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions SVRS
SAT, Feb 20 Guyana Jaguars v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force CCG
SUN, Feb 21 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions CCG
MON, Feb 22 Windwards Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars SVRS
WED, Feb 24 SEMI-FINAL 1 CCG
THU, Feb 25 SEMI-FINAL 2 CCG
FRI, Feb 26 Fifth placed v Sixth placed SVRS
SAT, Feb 27 FINAL CCG

Similar Articles

Guyana OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

My batting is important to the team says Shepherd ‘We would have loved the batters to bat through the innings’- Shiv

My batting is important to the team says Shepherd ‘We would have...

Feb 10, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars began their Regional Super50 campaign by beating runners-up Barbados Pride by 56 runs on the D/L/S method on Monday night in Antigua in the second...
Read More
Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March

Mahaica Softball Cup slated for March

Feb 10, 2021

Haniff and Chan cop Panko Steel Fabrication golf title

Haniff and Chan cop Panko Steel Fabrication golf...

Feb 10, 2021

GFF and UEFA kick off journey to Guyana’s first Professional League

GFF and UEFA kick off journey to Guyana’s first...

Feb 10, 2021

Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Raj Ace Auto backs ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Feb 10, 2021

Charles leads E’BO U19 to victory over Bacchus Bulls

Charles leads E’BO U19 to victory over Bacchus...

Feb 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GUYANA IS DISORDERED

    Kaieteur News – I hate to sound like V. S. Naipaul, but it is problem enough when you are a small country. Imagine,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]