‘Trustee’ inmate escapes from Lusignan Prison

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old prisoner, who reportedly escaped from the Lusignan Prison yesterday.

According to reports, Davo Simeon, of Lot 75 Community Centre Road, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, who was a trustee at the prison, made his escape sometime before 11:50 hrs.

Prison Officials on conducting their regular checks at intervals during the day, found that Simeon was missing.

Simeon, who was serving a 16-month sentence for break and enter and larceny, was an orderly at the senior staff kitchen at the facility and would normally assist with duties there. The 32-year-old was scheduled to be released from prison this August.

Investigations are ongoing.