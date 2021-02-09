Latest update February 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Tantalize is not cuss out!

Feb 09, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Times changing eh? Long ago, people used to mek jokes and ridicule dem politicians by mekkin’ up funny stories about dem.
These days people busing out dem politicians. Dem calling dem all kinds ah nasty names, and it all so classless.
Not like long ago when people used to poke fun at dem big ones. Dem boys remember wan of dem story wah people used to talk: It had a guard who used to wuk at de official residence of Prime Minister Burnham, which is de same building weh dem now call Castellani House. De story go dat one night de guard passing by Cuffy statue, when Cuffy call out to he.
Even though de guard frighten, he go fuh hear wah Cuffy want. Cuffy tell he how he deh standing up too long; he tired. He ask de guard fuh go and get a horse fuh he.
De guard get scared and he run to Burnham and tell Burnham how Cuffy ask he fuh a horse. Burnham get vex and shouted at de guard, “Wha foolishness yuh believe. Come, I will take you to the monument of Cuffy and prove to you that it does not speak.”
So Burnham and de guard gone across de road to de monument. When Burnham look up, he hear Cuffy shout to de guard, “I ask fuh a horse not a jackass.”
Talk half and hope we return to dem days of tantalize rather than cuss out.

