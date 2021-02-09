RHTYSC, MS Say No/Say Yes 2021Programme Andrew Art, B and J Civil Works, Guyoil and Superbet on board with support

Kaieteur News – The efforts of the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to have a positive influence in the lives of youths on Friday last received a massive boost when several companies came on board with financial donations. The companies making contributions were Andrew Art of Ogle, East Coast Demerara, Band J Civil Works, Guyana Oil Company, Superbet and a major security company which wishes to remain nameless. They donated a combined four hundred thousand dollars worth of items and finance.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Vice President Mark Papannah received the donations during a visit to the city. Andrew Art, Superbet, Band J Civil Works and the security company donated a combined two hundred thousand and eighty thousand dollars worth of trophies, medals, certificate frames and specials prizes to the programme, which targets over eighty thousand youths in the Ancient County.

Guyoil handed over a cheque for one hundred thousand dollars to the club. The main objectives of the thirty years programme are to get youths to say no to drugs, tobacco, pre martial sex, crime, suicide, alcohol and yes to education, sports, religion, culture and life. Foster, stated that the programme is one of the most cherished in the RHTYSC list of activities as the club strongly believes in assisting youths to fulfill their full potentials on a sports field and in the classroom.

The ten cricket clubs over the years have used a wide array of activities to promote the Say No/Say Yes message and in 2021, would be organising several sports tournaments and educational competitions including debates, essays, spelling-bees among others.

The teams would also be hosting several awards ceremonies to honour outstanding youths, teachers, students, sports persons, law enforcement officers, medical workers among others under the programmes.

The donated items would be used to honour the awardees and the winners of the different competitions. Among the other activities planned for the year under the programmes are: youth information booklets, youth review magazine, youth inspiration forum, summer camp, cricket academy, distribution of bicycles and school bags, publications of posters, billboards and Christmas Village.

Foster expressed gratitude to Mrs C. Juman of Andrew Arts, Mrs Beverly Tapps of B and J Civil Works along with the Management of Guyoil and Superbet for their cooperation. He reassured that the club and cricket teams would work hard to make sure that the 2021 edition of the programme is successful and achieve all of its objectives.

The ten teams of the RHTYSC are Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and under 13. Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewekk Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under 21 and First Division.