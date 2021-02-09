Police need help identifying dead accident victim

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an accident victim who died on February 6 last, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The slightly grey-headed man of East Indian descent, appears to be in his late 40s or early 50s, and was brought to the GPHC clad in a grey-checkered T-shirt.

According to a police report, the man was struck down by a motorcyclist around 18:40 hrs. while crossing the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.

Both the man and the motorcyclist had received injuries as a result of the accident and were picked up from the roadway unconscious. They were rushed to the GPHC for treatment. However, the unidentified victim passed away around 19:00 hrs.

Anyone with information leading to his identification is asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers 268-2353, 268-2223, 268-2298, 268-2222, 268-2328, 268-2329, 225-3650, 226-1929, 911 or the nearest Police Station.