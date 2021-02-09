Sophia motorcyclist killed after slamming into utility pole

Kaieteur News – The family of Kemston Richards, 25, called ‘Super’ of Plum Park, Sophia has been thrown into a state of mourning after he lost control of his motorcycle, slammed into a utility pole and died.

Kaieteur News understands that during the course of the accident two pedestrians, a 15-year-old and a 24-year-old, were injured.

The incident that claimed Richard’s life occurred at around 15:30hrs on Sunday at Turning Point Arapima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Reports are that Richards was riding motorcycle CK 7533 on the northern side of the street, reportedly at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the 25-year-old ended up falling onto the roadway, while his motorcycle ended up crashing into two pedestrians who were standing some distance away.

In a video seen by Kaieteur News, the man was seen lying on his back in front of the utility pole panting for breath, while being circled by policemen and public spirited people. Persons were heard in the background saying that he was riding away from the police. “He paper straight, so I don’t know wah he riding away fuh,” one man yelled.

The father of two was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. Both pedestrians were treated and sent away.

Richards’ body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem.

Meanwhile, one of Richards’ brothers related to this publication that he was in a meeting when he received the news about his brother. The man shared that his brother was a good person and will always do anything for his two children. “Everybody in shock, everybody still in shock after hearing the news,” he added.

Richards leaves to mourn his two children, his partner, his parents and seven other siblings.

An investigation has since been launched.