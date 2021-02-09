May 2021 is target date for first encampment – Forde Works at GFF Multi-Million Dollar Training Facility taking shape

Latest update February 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The construction of National Teams Training Dorms among other amenities at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre under the FIFA Forward Programme, located at Providence, East Bank Demerara is progressing satisfactorily despite the challenges faced by the global pandemic, covid-19 which had slowed down progress of works at the historic facility.
Federation President Wayne Forde has informed that works is progressing even with the challenges faced. This phase of works on the building also include the construction of a resource/training centre for coaching education; referees development and administration programmes, team dressing rooms, kitchen, gym and pool.
The project, nestled on 8.5 acres of land has already been impacting the positive development of the nation’s footballers at every level with the uses of the state of the art all-weather turf (unveiled on May 13, 2019 by FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development, Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba) which the senior national team are currently using to whip themselves into tip top shape ahead of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to commence in March this year against Trinidad and Tobago.
But in terms of the building and its completion, Forde has indicated that they are now hoping to have same completed in time to be utilised in the next 15 weeks or so.
“Work is progressing steadily; we are trying to make up for the time lost to covid-19 and the poor weather we have experienced over the past few months. I am, however, very confident and excited at the same time, that we will be welcoming our Youth Female and Boys Teams to their first camp in May of 2021.
The first encampment will be a female youth national team – I want to use this historic occasion to punctuate the importance we have assigned to female football development.”
Development of facilities is top priority for the Federation with other grounds on the radar for enhancement inclusive of facilities at Ann’s Grove, East Coast of Demerara and Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, Berbice which are being targeted specifically to create safe and comfortable spaces for female development. A total of 20M Guyana dollars would be invested at these two grounds.
