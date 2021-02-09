Man slapped with ganja charge

– wife charged with assaulting cop

Kaieteur News – A man and his wife were yesterday placed on bail after they appeared in court to answer to individual charges. The man, Kennard Reid, 34, was charged for having a quantity of cannabis in his possession and his wife, Fabian Cooper, 26, a hairdresser was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Reid and Cooper made their first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. Both defendants are being represented by attorney-at-law Lawrence Harris.

Reid denied the charge, which alleges that on February 6, 2021, at Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, he had in his possession 137.3 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Cooper also denied the charge that was read to her. The charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location, she assaulted a peace officer.

Their lawyer told the court that based on CCTV footage from Reid’s home, the cannabis was not found in his client’s home but rather fished out of a nearby trench by ranks.

He further stated that the police have visited his client’s home on three occasions within the last two months.

The court heard that after the ranks’ first search of his client’s home, $200,000 from Reid’s bedroom went missing. The lawyer also alleged that on the ranks second search a total of $1.1M, property of his client’s mother and father, went missing, along with jewellery, and on the third search, the ranks found a bag with the alleged cannabis in a nearby trench.

The police prosecutor then informed the court that based on information; Reid threw the bag with the cannabis in the nearby trench while the ranks were searching his home.

The lawyer then stated that the CCTV footage from Reid’s home shows that Cooper did not assault the officer but that she was arrested when she went to visit her husband. However, the police prosecutor stated that Cooper assaulted the ranks while they were conducting the raid.

The Chief Magistrate granted Reid bail in the sum of $60,000, and Cooper was placed on $10,000 bail. Both matters were adjourned to March 15, 2021. (Renay Sambach)