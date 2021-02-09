Hung Jury verdict for ex-cop accused of raping 15 year- old

Kaieteur News – A hung jury verdict was delivered by a mixed 12-member jury before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court yesterday. As a result of the failure by the jury to reach a verdict, accused rapist, Enfield Prince, an ex-cop, was ordered to return to the Court where he is likely to face a new trial in the next sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

From the commencement of his trial before Justice Barlow, Prince had pleaded his innocence to the rape charge and was given legal representation from Attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat.

The facts of the case were presented by lead counsel in the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nafeeza Baig, in association with Attorney-at-Law, Sarah Martin.

According to the facts, Prince was a police officer at the time of the offence which occurred on January, 23 2015.

On the said date, the complainant, a 15-year-old girl was at Jerries Restaurant and Bar when her friend borrowed her phone and made a call to her taxi driver intended boyfriend.

The taxi driver showed up and the complainant and her friend entered the car and went to Sophia.

The complainant was reportedly under the impression that she was going by her friend’s house in Sophia but the car took the two girls to Prince’s home in Sophia instead. It was there that Prince and the driver of the car took the complainant into a bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her. A few minutes after the police and welfare officers showed up at his house.

Prince is said to have verbally abused them before leaving the premises on his Guyana Police Force motorcycle. The driver of the taxi also left.

The girls were subsequently taken from the house to the Turkeyen Police Station. There the offence (rape of a child under 16 years) was imposed on Prince.